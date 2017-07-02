Nigeria: Gunmen Shoot, Kidnap Principal's Wife in Bayelsa

An armed gang has reportedly shot and abducted Mrs. Edith Moron, wife of the Principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State, Mr. Moron Pereowei.

Already, the hoodlums have started negotiating for a ransom with the family, following the incident which took place at about 2.am in the early hours of Friday at the victim's residence in Azikoro, Yenagoa local council.

Numbering about 12, the gang reportedly gained access into the house of the school principal after breaking through a window in the room of the victim's younger brother.

According to a family member who preferred to remain anonymous, the armed youths thereafter pointed a gun at Edith's brother, whom they used as a bait to ensure the principal and his wife came out of the bedroom.

It was learnt that when the Principal and his wife came out, their attackers shot at the house repeatedly to make them realise that they were serious with the operation.

The source said the kidnappers' target was the Principal's wife, whom they shot in the leg before forcibly taking her away.

He added that while two members of the gang went inside for the operation, 10 persons mounted guards on the premises and outside the residence.

The kidnappers allegedly ransacked the house, stole some money and other valuables before whisking away their victim to an unknown destination.

"The hoodlums came in early in the morning on Friday. They broke in through the window as they could not gain access to the rooms because of the security of the doors. They used his wife's brother to make them come out. At a gun point, they (husband and wife) opened their doors and gate and came out.

"The bullet fired at the house touched (hit) the wife on the leg. They took the wife and left the husband. About 12 of them came for the operation. Ten persons were outside, while two were in the house", he said.

The source said the family had established communication with the kidnappers, noting that they (kidnappers) demanded N3m ransom for the victim's release.

He added: "The family of the victim has been discussing with them. The abductors said they should come with N3m. The family even talked to the Principal's wife."

The abducted woman, who is in her 40s, hailed from Sampou in Kolokuma /Opokuma council of the state.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, was not readily reachable as calls made to his mobile phone did not go through.