Talented Zimdancehall musician, Soul Jah Love was on Friday caught in another boob at the third Zanu PF interface rally when he continued to perform after being stopped. Soul Jah Love had to interrupt and drown national youth league chairperson, Kudzanai Chipanga's speech.

While director of ceremonies and Zanu PF national youth commissar Innocent Hamandishe was hostile to Soul Jah Love after the boob at the Mutare rally, this time around, he was afraid to confront the artist.

Soul Jah Love was embarrassed publicly in Mutare for "indiscipline" and being labelled a nonentity by Hamandishe.

This was after Zanu PF supporters had started mobbing him in excitement.

"Soul Jah Love you are nothing. If you keep on doing that he will not perform here... Soul Jah Love be disciplined. What are you trying to do? You're becoming too big-headed)," Hamandishe said.

But the talented chanter refused to take the blows lying.

A few days after the incident, he responded to the attack in a diss song camouflaged as an apology titled Zvinhu.

In the tongue in cheek response, Soul Jah Love said while he was sorry about the incident, there was nothing he could do about his popularity.

In one of the lines, the chanter sings that he is not "Chatunga," in reference to President Robert Mugabe's son. He also distanced himself from Zanu PF's Mbare-based notorious terror gang, Chipangano.

On Friday at Mucheke Stadium during the Zanu PF rally, Soul Jah Love was given the platform to perform before the president delivered his speech unlike in Mutare where he performed after Mugabe's speech.

Hamandishe gave the musician time to perform and described him as "Zvinhu" in a major climb-down.

Amid roars of approval from the crowd, the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker took to the stage.

But Zanu PF got more than what they had bargained for when confusion ensued between the entertainment stage and the main stage when Soul Jah Love continued to perform despite being told that "it was enough, thank you".

Chipanga, who had to send some security details to the other stage to stop the artist after he had divided the attention of the youths, tried to water down the incident.

"Such confusion is common among the youths whenever they meet. Remember we are youths," Chipanga said.