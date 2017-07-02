National People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru Friday dismissed claims she was a political "prostitute" who was desperate to become leader of the envisaged grand coalition of opposition parties.

The former Vice President was speaking at a Harare panel discussion jointly organised by publisher Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, National Endowment for Democracy and Chatham House.

The two-day forum, attended by leaders of Zimbabwe's mainstream civil society, academics, politicians, MPs and diplomats, was called to allow the country's opinion leaders to brainstorm over the country's recurrent political and economic crises.

In her address, Mujuru said she was happy she was now among the country's opposition forces she credited for their relentless and painstaking pursuit for democracy.

She also confirmed she was now joining the Coalition of Democrats (CODE), a loose merger among 11 local opposition parties which command less following compared to the main opposition MDC-T.

"I am happy I have joined the other group which calls itself NERA and very soon you are going to hear I am going to join CODE to which these gentlemen belong," Mujuru said while referring to fellow panelists and opposition leaders Dumiso Dabengwa (ZAPU), Simba Makoni (MKD) and Tendai Biti (PDP).

"Why? 'Is she (Mujuru) a prostitute?' No I am not. I believe in the core values that the people believe in; inclusivity."

Mujuru's decision to join a rival grouping to MDC-T has been met with criticism by the main opposition's sympathisers angered by her apparent move to abandon a Memorundum of Understanding she signed two months ago with Tsvangirai.

MDC-T followers have already declared their leader would lead the coalition, something thought to have led to Mujuru's sudden change of heart.

But in comments she apparently directed at her detractors in MDC-T, Mujuru denied harbouring any leadership ambitions adding that her previous association with Zanu PF already gave her a taste at power.

"Others feel CODE with Dr Dabengwa, 'how many people does his party call for, Dr Makoni, after all, if you ask him to call for a rally, how many people go for his rally, all that saying, Biti, and so on.

"I am not looking at how many people attend each other's rally? I am looking at what is up there (pointing at her head) which serves Zimbabwe. Can we bring those ideas together? How should we do that?

"I am here to work on trust. How best can we quickly trust each other so that we can work towards this goal of beating this monster (Zanu PF). That's what I am looking for."

Mujuru added: "This business of coming up with flying ideas no longer works for this country. But we want to lambast the ideas that individuals have, that have been chucked out of a system (Zanu PF). This is what I am looking for.

"I don't care whether you say Joice should not lead. I have led. I have been a Vice President for 10 years. I have acted, though not executive.

"What I want is that unity before I die. We don't deserve to be where we are today."