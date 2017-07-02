Firebrand #Tajamuka/Sesijikile front man, Promise Mkhwananzi has hit out at fellow leaders of social movement groups now firming up for political office insisting their ambitious actions could throw the entire emerging resistance front into a credibility crisis.

Mkhwananzi was speaking at a panel discussion in Harare Friday during a high level conference to brainstorm on the country's "reform and reconstruction" agenda.

"Without undermining anybody's political ambitions, I think that we are very proud and very supportive to young people that are ambitious and who are committed to be of service to their country," Mkhwananzi said at a conference that drew speakers from civil society, academia, diplomatic world, government and parliament.

"But I think as social movements, we must be careful about perceptions that we create about ourselves because that is important for our credibility as we move forward.

"One of the dangerous perceptions that we must guard against is to create the impression that we are creating these social movements to catapult ourselves to political offices."

Although not mentioning names, Mkhwananzi was apparently referring to #ThisFlag founder and Pastor Evan Mawarire, activist Linda Masarira and lawyer-cum-social media activist Fadzai Mahere who have all revealed interests to try their luck in politics.

Mawarire has confirmed having presidential ambitions while Masarira and Mahere have since revealed they were both gunning for parliamentary seats.

Masarira wants to contest as a PDP candidate while Mahere wants to go solo.

But Mkhwananzi revealed his misgivings about his comrades' decisions which he said cast the entire resistance movement in bad light.

"I think that is not good for the social movements, it is not good for the credibility of these social movements.

"Suffice it to say that if the individuals within the social movements choose to go for political route, it's very important that young people do so and we respect and obviously cherish that courage for young people to do that," he said.

The former student activist said social movements must also be grassroots based and also spread to the country's Diaspora community.

He said they should focus beyond 2018 but admitted it could now be a tall order to convince the ordinary citizen of their good intentions if there were some in their midst eyeing political positions.

Since the emergence of social movements last year, Mkhwananzi said there have also been "murmurs of insecurity" within the traditional civil society who felt the latter's relevance was being threatened by the huge impact caused in power corridors by the unconventional organisations.

Mkhwananzi said there was enough space between mainstream NGOs and the loosely structured institutions he said enjoyed the advantage of responding "more rapidly without the burden of a bureaucracy to issues that happen on a daily basis".