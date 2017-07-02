2 July 2017

Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Case - Court Orders Attorney General to File Defence

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Accused. Felix Kaweesi murder suspects at Nakawa Magistrate’s Court in Kampala recently.
By Siraje Lubwama

Kampala — The High Court has given the Attorney General up to Wednesday next week to file a defence in a case where 19 people charged with the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi are seeking unconditional release and compensation for torture.

The suspects had on June 21 with the assistance of HUREF, a non-government organisation, and lawyers from Rwakafuuzi & Co Advocates, sued the Attorney General seeking among other things, redress for violation of their right to liberty, and freedom from torture, cruel and inhuman treatment.

Demand for compensation

They are also demanding compensation for their property confiscated when they were arrested after AIGP Kaweesi was killed alongside his bodyguard and driver on March 17 in a Kampala suburb.

But when the case came up on Friday, State Attorney Jane Francis Nawume told presiding judge Margaret Oguli that the Attorney General had not yet filed a defence.

The remark angered the judge who warned the Attorney General and asked him to be serious and file his defence by Wednesday next week. The case was adjourned to July 10 for hearing.

