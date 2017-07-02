Uganda: Residents Block Minister's Convoy Over Bad Road

Nakaseke — Angry residents in Nakaseke District on Friday blocked the Gender minister's motorcade in protest over bad roads in their district.

Residents of Nongo Village in Kikamulo Sub-county blocked a village road, obstructing Gender minister Janat Mukwaya's convoy. They were protesting poor service delivery in the area.

The minister was in Nakaseke to assess the progress of the Youth Livelihood Programme projects in in the district.

Nakaseke District chairperson Ignatius Kiwanuka, who was part of the delegation accompanying the minister, blamed the protests on political leaders trying to dent the progress made by fellow politicians in the district.

"It is unfortunate that Nakaseke is divided with some politicians working to ensure the downfall of their colleagues at a time when our people need services," he said.

The protestors were praising some politicians as they blamed others for the poor road infrastructure in the area.

The minister blamed the protest on in-fighting, misinformation and lack of transparency among local leaders in Nakaseke.

Wrong target

She accused the dissenting residents of targeting the wrong people since the Gender docket is not responsible for maintaining roads in the country.

"While the residents have a right to protest against the alleged poor state of the road, the target was wrong. We do not know the schedules for road maintenance in this area," Ms Mukwaya said.