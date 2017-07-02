2 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Futa Students Drown

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State saturday got drowned on the school campus.

The news of the death of the students Olabiyi Emmanuel of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering and Babatunde Alex of the Department of Project Management was broken by the Student Union President, Mr. Oladeinde Olayinka. According to him, both students drowned at the place for their Entrepreneurship Training (ENT) at the laboratory for Fishery and Aquaculture, at the back of great hall, Obakekere.

It was gathered that after the training, four students the deceased and two others decided to take a selfie picture on the canoe packed at the venue. They then boarded a canoe packed at the venue of their training but the canoe capsized.

It was gathered that two of the four occupants narrowly escaped death because they were able to swim, while the other two found it difficult to swim which led to their death. The student union leaders called on other students of the university to pay last respect for the deceased.

