2 July 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Prof Moyo Savages Gen Chiwenga, Ed

By Everson Mushava

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has described Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga as a desperate politician in an army uniform as infighting over government's command agriculture programme reaches new levels.

Moyo told The Standard in an exclusive interview on Friday that Chiwenga's charge that he was a security threat for criticising the programme was "idiotic".

"The claim that my open Twitter feed has classified information is as idiotic as the claim that I have written in any of my books, which are used in higher education institutions across the world, that I will destroy Zanu PF from within," he said.

"Thankfully, my Twitter feed and books are accessible to rational people in and outside Zimbabwe who know or who can independently tell that Chiwenga's claim is utter rubbish by a desperate politician in an army uniform."

The outspoken minister also had some choice words for Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa who last week accused him of leaking confidential information about the programme after The Standard exposed a potential scandal in the financing of command agriculture.

He also spoke his time at the Magagao Camp in Tanzania during the liberation struggle after former War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvanga claimed he tried to kill Chiwenga.

Moyo said he was revealing the information, which he wanted to include in his memors for the first time because he wanted to set the record straight about the allegation he wanted to killed the army commander.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is championing command agriculture, did not escape the tongue lashing.

