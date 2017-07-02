2 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Calls for Unity to Help Raila Win Top Seat

By Barack Oduor

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Sunday extended an olive branch to "losers" in the party's primaries in Nyanza, in an effort to seal cracks arising from discontentment with the outcomes of the April exercise.

ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho pleaded with them to drop their ambitions and support those who won.

"Nomination losers should not distract Mr Odinga's presidential bid by giving ODM nominees in the region [a] difficult time," Governor Joho said.

RIGGING

He said the welfare of youths will be addressed adequately by Mr Raila Odinga, the ODM leader and Nasa presidential candidate.

Speaking during a party function for youths held in Homa Town, the leaders accused the Jubilee government of plotting to rig the election in their favour.

"The Jubilee government has panicked, the only thing they are planning is rigging election," he claimed, adding that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission must protect the integrity of the August 8 elections.

He also said the agency should disclose background information of returning officers.

However, claims of rigging have been denied by Jubilee Party; coupled by IEBC assurances that the process will be above board.

UHURU IS INEPT

Governor Joho was hosted by the Nyanza presidential campaign team led by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and nominated MP Oburu Oginga.

Also present were Governor Cyprian Awiti, MPs Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), and Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town).

They accused the Jubilee government of incompetence.

