ANC MPs who vote against the party on the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will be committing political suicide, ANC head of organisational renewal Fikile Mbalula warned on Sunday.

Mbalula was speaking to the media after having presented the organisational renewal document to party delegates at its policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

"Members of the ANC have got no right to represent their jackets in parliament. They represent the organisation. They are suicide bombers. A suicide bomber is someone who dies for an ideology."

Mbalula said ANC MPs who vote with the opposition must know that they are going to Parliament knowing that they have signed an expulsion note from the ANC.

"It's political suicide and you will decide that today is the day you are gone."

His warning comes shortly after Parliament announced that it had postponed the date for the motion of no confidence to August 8.

Mbalula's utterances are in stark contrast to the Constitutional Court judgment, which ruled that MPs should vote with their conscience. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng also ruled National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has the power to decide whether a motion of no confidence in the president can be held via secret ballot.

We are not running a beer hall, we are running an organisation, he said.

Taking a swipe at veterans and stalwarts who encouraged MPs to vote with their conscience, Mbalula said the former leaders should have respect for the ANC and its organisational structures, whether they disagree or not.

He said the ANC leaders would never allow the party to self-destruct by voting with the opposition. He, however, said the country comes first before the organisation but the choice of who leads the party was determined by party structures.

"We are for the country but we equally have self-interest..."

'Enemy agents'

In his speech on organisational renewal, Mbalula said some in the party are guilty of driving a wedge either for personal political promotion and expediency or as conscious or unconscious enemy agents.

"We characterise these people as belonging in the basket of political contortionism. Many nowadays use mainstream media outlets to let out their political ambitions within the movement and find fame within enemy agents, hoping that our people would not decipher the political venom of their poisonous tongues."

He said some ANC comrades use other comrades' names without consent to promote their agenda.

He said the NEC subcommittee on organisational renewal called for the policy conference, "not to be titillated by the cameras chasing for headlines from those who have made it their business to force their agenda, opinions and ideas as the only ideas", calling them arrogant.

Mbalula admitted that it was a myth that the ANC will rule forever, adding that the only way that could happen was if the party self-corrected.

He called policy conference delegates to restore the ANC to a movement of bellicose cadres in defence of unity and Constitutional principles of the ANC in its current design.

"We must resist those intent to rule from the political graveyards or rule forever within or in retirement in the same way we have resisted continental un-elected power grabbers," he said.

During his opening speech on Friday, President Jacob Zuma also called for unity in the organisation. Several other ANC leaders have chanted the same tune as the party faces a crisis of leadership.

News24