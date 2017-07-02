Kenya: Police Battle Locals to Restore Calm After Violent Protests

Business in Kilifi town was on Sunday morning paralysed for almost two hours when angry residents engaged police in running battles.

More than 300 locals burnt tyres at Kibaoni bus stop opposite Pwani University, as they protested over the killing of Jamal Nyawai by prison warders, who were on patrol in the area.

Mr Nyawai is said to have been shot in the chest as prison warders were pursuing suspected drug dealers in Kibaoni village.

It took the intervention of regular and anti-riot police to quell the protests.

FATAL SHOOTING

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting said they heard gunshots before the victim, who had a blood-soaked t-shirt staggered and collapsed on the road.

Steve Katsingo, a boda-boda operator told the Nation: "I heard gunshots and stopped to take cover. As I tried to turn my motorcycle I saw Jamal (Nyawai), whose clothes were soaked in blood, writhing in pain before he fell in a pool of blood."

Another witness Iddi Safari said he saw the victim run towards the road before he collapsed.

"I heard gunshots and later saw a man run away from four police officers only to collapse near the Kibaoni cemetery," he said.

DRUG DEN

Confirming the incident, Kilifi OCPD Alexander Makau said Mr Nyawai was shot by a prison warder as he pelted the officers with stones.

He said the prison warders were on patrol when they encountered the youths at a drug den.

"The officers on patrol saw a group of about ten youths whom they suspected were taking drugs.

The officers ordered the youths to surrender before they started pelting the officers with stones.

The others ran away as the victim continued to engage the officers in a street fight before one of the prison warders shot him in the chest," he said.

SHOT IN THE AIR

"The officers shot in the air as they pursued the suspects but one of them shot the victim who died as he tried to escape," said Mr Makau.

Police had a rough time trying to collect the body, which was later taken to Kilifi County Hospital mortuary.

Angry locals called for proper investigation on the death.

He said the crackdown on the criminals and drug dealers in Kilifi town will continue until all criminals are flushed out of the town.