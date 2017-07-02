Upon the announcement of the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards a few months ago, the organisers of the event were criticised for trying to counter other national arts awards. There were doubts whether the organisers had the pedigree to host an event of such a magnitude.

With the way the awards were hyped up prior to the day, it was clear that artists and those who follow them were excited about the city's new baby.

The day came, despite the cold weather, a myriad of people from all walks of life attended; from the red carpet with Bathabile Dlamini, Mpumelelo Moyo and Morris Touch to the performances and gong reception.

As always, Sarah Mpofu Sibanda and Sandra Ndebele were dressed outstandingly, spotting funky hairstyles-making an old fashion statement for women of their age.

"I am the devious diva of Bulawayo. I am bold to do and dress up the way I feel like," Sarah Mpofu said while presenting an award.

The place was beautifully decorated with eye-catching models from Mpofu's Fingers Modelling Agency that ushered people in the VIP and VVIP section.

The large city hall proved not to be so large as tickets were sold out early in the day and many people failed to get seats.

Not taking anything away from other awards, the Bulawayo Arts Awards were well organised and got support from the corporate world.

Renowned Bulawayo comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa challenged politicians to support arts, saying they should use platforms like Parliament to address issues to do with the arts. He said the arts industry needs its own ministry since it was contributing immensely in the development of the country.

Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu aka Madlela Skhobokhobo was the toast of the night after he walked away with three gongs for the Outstanding New Comer, Outstanding Film Actor and Song of the Year awards.

Rapper Cal_Vin showed why he calls himself the "King" in the game after he scooped the Outstanding Hip-hop and Outstanding Male Musician, shrugging off stiff competition from Jeyz Marabini, Madlela, Vusa Mkhaya and Mzoe 7.

Entertainment was a mixed bag with performances from Madlela, Mzoe 7 and Sandra Ndebele, among others.