Uganda: Nkoyoyo Thanks Kabaka, Mutebile

Kampala — Retired Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo has thanked Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumisiime-Mutebile for their support while he was ill.

In his brief speech during thanksgiving prayers at Namirembe Diocese, the 81-year-old also asked Christians to contribute more money towards the refurbishment of the Anglican shrines in Namugongo.

"Even when I was ill my major worry was passing on before the completion of Namugongo [shrines]," he told the faithful in a fully packed church on Thursday.

He added: "The first phase on Namugongo should be finished very soon before we do anything else. I was also very happy to get photos of the ongoing renovation of Namugongo, it earns respect to both the government and the martyrs," said the former archbishop who appeared frail.

Archbishop Nkoyoyo returned to the country on Thursday from London, UK where he had been admitted since last year after he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus.

His wife, Ms Ruth Nkoyoyo, narrated the hard times that the family went through during the time her husband was bedridden, adding that they will have to return to the UK for further treatment after six months.

"They were very hard times and we are really thankful to all of you who have helped us in the hard times but all in all, we give thanks to the Lord," Ms Nkoyoyo said.

She added that the treatment of the former Anglican bishop has so far cost them 70,000 pounds (about Shs323m) which was raised from family and friends through different fundraising drives.

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, who led the prayers, used the event to criticise social media users who he said have made it a routine to spread false death rumours whenever a well-known person falls ill.

"We should be thankful that God is great. That is why I ask that even though there are many social media platforms; let us try to be responsible enough when we are using them," Bishop Luwalira told the congregation.

In February, there were allegations on social media that the former archbishop had passed away.

Several other well-known people including former mayor Sebaana Kizito, first deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, former Makindye West MP Hussein Kyanjo and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke, among others, have also been at some point falsely pronounced dead on social media.