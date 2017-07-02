Zimbabwe: Rising Gospel Artist to Launch Third Album

Former ZimPraise member and gospel singer Tinashe Mutandwa will at the end of this month launch his third album at World Revival Ministries in Harare.

The 27-year-old musician said the upcoming 12-track package titled Butterfly is another step in the development of his career since joining the arts industry in 2011.

Mutandwa's vocation started at a tender age when he featured at the CBZ 'A' Academy in 2006 before joining ZimPraise and subsequently opting to go solo. Deriving much inspiration from the United States' famous gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell, for which he did a cover for the internationally-renowned track Nobody Greater, he said his third album resembled maturity in music circles. The shona version of Nobody Greater became an instant hit and topped charts on Emmanuel Makandiwa's Christ TV for several weeks last year.

"Butterfly makes a difference. Of course, I have done many tracks on my previous albums, but this new production is a complex fusion of different genres. Despite RnB being my main thrust, there are also songs reflecting Afro-jazz, Afro-pop and religious worship. I am trying to produce music for all ages and tastes," he said.

The Chitungwiza-based artist has worked with several artists to produce the forthcoming album, while he has done collaborations with Flame B on the song Mumba Mababa. He also partnered with Zimpraise's Mellisa Makwasha on the song For Your Good, which is also on the upcoming album. This, Mutandwa said, helps improve his production skills, while collaborations are part of his creative efforts to enable him to meet international standards.

"From the onset, I have always believed in partnership. That helps artistes to share ideas and nurture hidden talents that may not come out when one performs alone. Learning from my Zimpraise experience, collective effort is the ideal way to go," he said.

His previous two albums, I'm Free and NaJesu Zvinoita, also courted the attention of foreign artists who have since proposed for joint shows in Zimbabwe and outside. Mutandwa said there were several South African shows lined-up in September. He plans to seize the opportunity to shoot videos for some tracks off his latest offering.

"We are going to tour South Africa in September. My song Nemoto, which received much airplay on ZBC TV linked me to some of these deals. I can't reveal names of those that I am working with for joint shows, but I can confirm that my previous albums opened doors for me. There are at least three foreign artists whom I am going to share the stage with. To me, it's an honour and an opportunity to shoot videos for some of my songs with them. I think that is how I can add value to my music. The deal is done," he said.

The artist has also been proactive in social responsibility programmes, constantly performing at fundraising events at Bumhudzo Old People's Home in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza. This, Mtandwa said, is part of contributing to the society.

However, he said promoters are not hyperactive in promoting upcoming gospel musicians as compared to dancehall artists, making it difficult for them to realise an early breakthrough.