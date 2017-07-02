2 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Nigerian University Students Drown While Taking Selfie At School's Lake

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Google
(File photo).
By Josiah Oluwole

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, died on Saturday at the institution's laboratory for fishery and aquaculture, after the canoe they were in capsized.

The students were identified as Olabiyi Emmanuel, a 300-level student of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, and Olokun Babatunde Alex, a 300-level student of the Department of Project Management Technology.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the bodies of the students were retrieved from the lake by officials of the Ondo State Fire Service.

According to a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the FUTA Students Union, Fowowe Ayomide, the students drowned at the place behind the Great Hall, Obakekere.

The statement said the accident occurred after a students' entrepreneurship training, ENT, at the laboratory for fishery and aquaculture.

"After the training, four of them decided to take a selfie on the canoe packed at the venue, during that process, the canoe which the four of them were in capsized," Mr. Ayomide said.

"They drowned inside the water, and two of them narrowly escaped because they were able to swim, while the other two found it difficult to swim which led to their death."

The union urged all students to pay their last respect to their colleagues who lost their lives in the incident, while praying for the repose of the departed.

The FUTA incident occurred a week after a 200-level student of the University of Ilorin drowned at a swimming pool in a popular hotel in Ilorin.

Olaniran Samsudeen of the Arts Education department went to the hotel to swim along with his friends but died in the process.

The latest incident also occurs about two weeks after another student of the Obafemi Awolowo University drowned in a pool.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Fatile Emmanuel, a 300-level Pharmacy student, died in a hotel pool.

Nigeria

Former VP Sambo Accuses Police Of Plot To Incriminate Him

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has raised the alarm over the frequent raid on one of his Kaduna residences by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.