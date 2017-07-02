2 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Govt Backtracks On ICC Withdrawal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

Government has backtracked on its plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda told parliament that Zambians had rejected the withdrawal during the nationwide consultation conducted by government.

Lubinda said that over 90% of respondents across the country submitted against withdrawal.

The Justice Minister said that most respondents were of the view that the ICC provided some measure of recourse for internationally committed injustices.

Lubinda said that Zambia would make known its stand to the African Union.

In March the Ministry of Justice announced that it would hold countrywide consultative fora on whether Zambia should leave the ICC or not.

African leaders have often accused the global court of targeting them unfairly, hence pushing for a mass withdrawal.

The African Union backed the push for a collective withdrawal but the decision, taken by African leaders during a closed door session at an AU summit in Ethiopia, was not legally binding.

The continent has 34 signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty which set up the court.

The debate on the ICC was hugely divisive on the question of whether this should be individual or collective withdrawal.

Burundi, South Africa and The Gambia applied to leave the court - but the case for the latter two seems to have hit a wall.

Zambia

'You're Heartless', President Lashes Out At Opposition

President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at suspected UPND members for bringing down electricity supply lines in an attempt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.