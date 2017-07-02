2 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Search Continues for Missing 7-Year-Old

The search for little Louise Fowler, who went missing around 16:30 on Friday after she was swept off the rocks by waves on the coastline at Betty's Bay, is still continuing.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed to News24 that the search is still continuing.

Seven-year-old Louise was apparently at the small holiday town on the Overberg coast with her mother when she went missing. It is believed that the minor, who is in Grade one, may have drowned. On Friday, NSRI Hermanus duty crew were activated, while NSRI Gordons Bay, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services and the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services ambulance and rescue squad joined in a search operation conducted in rough seas.On Saturday, the South African Police Services, a Police Dive Unit, Cape Nature Conservation officers and the Betty's Bay Neighbourhood Watch members continued their on-going search for the girl. The family, from Claremont, Cape Town, is said to be receiving assistance from family and friends.

