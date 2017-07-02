South Africa: 'Absolute Chaos' As 2 Dead in Durban Taxi Blaze

Two people were killed in a Durban taxi accident on Sunday when the vehicle rolled and burst into flames, trapping them. Fifteen others, who managed to escape, were also injured in the same incident."A taxi somehow lost control and rolled then bursting into flames on Sunday morning on the M4 North Bound near Virginia offramp in Durban North," said Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson in a statement.

"Whilst 15 people managed to escape, two people were severely entrapped in wreckage and suffered fatal burn injuries on the scene."

Jamieson described the accident scene as "absolute chaos".

The injured sustained wounds ranging from minor to moderate and were stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital.

In another incidenton Saturday night in Borcherd Street in Upington, one man was killed and another was seriously injured after a bakkie crashed into a tree.

Both men were found still trapped in the vehicle, when rescue personnel arrived on the scene, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak. "The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free them from the wreckage," he said.One of the men had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene in Borcherd Street.

The second man was seriously injured and rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of both accidents will be investigated.

News24