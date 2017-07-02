2 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Absolute Chaos' As 2 Dead in Durban Taxi Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(File photo).

Two people were killed in a Durban taxi accident on Sunday when the vehicle rolled and burst into flames, trapping them. Fifteen others, who managed to escape, were also injured in the same incident."A taxi somehow lost control and rolled then bursting into flames on Sunday morning on the M4 North Bound near Virginia offramp in Durban North," said Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson in a statement.

"Whilst 15 people managed to escape, two people were severely entrapped in wreckage and suffered fatal burn injuries on the scene."

Jamieson described the accident scene as "absolute chaos".

The injured sustained wounds ranging from minor to moderate and were stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital.

In another incidenton Saturday night in Borcherd Street in Upington, one man was killed and another was seriously injured after a bakkie crashed into a tree.

Both men were found still trapped in the vehicle, when rescue personnel arrived on the scene, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak. "The local fire department had to use rescue tools to free them from the wreckage," he said.One of the men had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene in Borcherd Street.

The second man was seriously injured and rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of both accidents will be investigated.

News24

South Africa

Bafana Dumped Out of the Cosafa Cup

Hosts South Africa were bundled out of the Cosafa Castle Cup on Sunday as Tanzania and Zimbabwe booked their place in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.