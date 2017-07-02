President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at suspected UPND members for bringing down electricity supply lines in an attempt to sobatage his government.

UPND members are upset their leader Hakainde Hichilema is clocking 90 days in jail for a non-bailable charge.

Public buildings have also been set ablaze across the country with property worth millions destroyed.

Recently, a power supply installation was brought down to frustrate the government with intelligence information gathered concluding it was an act of sabotage allegedly sponsored by the opposition.

Speaking to journalists before departure for Addis Ababa for an AU Summit, President Lungu wondered how an individual who claimed to love the country would sabotage it's electricity generation and plunge cities into darkness knowing so well that some people are on life support and some babies in incubators.

"Innocent children, your relatives are the one's suffering, children in incubators are dying, why should someone be so heartless just to become President. And you claim to love the Zambian people? That is not how you show love?" a visibly upset President Lungu asked.

The Head of State appealed to the patriotism of individuals and begged them to resist economic sabotage of the country.

"But I am saying let us be patriotic and responsible Zambians. Destroying infrastructure that supports our economic growth does not destroy me, no! You are not destroying Edgar Lungu! You are destroying the future of this country... .," President Lungu said.

"I want to urge Zambians to be patriotic for once and please let us find out those doing these things because the suffering is not for Edgar Lungu, it does not destroy the choice of the people I will be here until 2021."

Zambians are experiencing one of their most divisive moments in their political era with UPND and PF leaders refusing to agree on how to drive the country forward.