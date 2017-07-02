2 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ‎Aisha Buhari Returns to London to Visit Ailing President

By Samuel Ogundipe

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, left for London on Sunday to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

According to a statement by her media aide, Mrs. Buhari "will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery."

"She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017.

"She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

"She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rd July, 2017."

Mrs. Buhari's return to London comes a few days after the controversial Ekiti State Governor‎, Ayo Fayose, claimed she was not allowed to see the President Muhammadu Buhari during her first visit.

While addressing journalists last week, Mr. Fayose alleged that the president was on life support. He said a cabal had surrounded the president and called for his resignation.

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress has, however, said President Buhari was recovering and not on life support.

The president has been in London for over 50 days for medical treatment, although details and nature of his ill health have not been made public.

