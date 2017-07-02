2 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Make Pilgrimages More Affordable for Nigerians, FG Urged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rakiya A.muhammad

Sokoto — Federal government should make pilgrimages more affordable for Nigerians by subsidizing the Muslim and Christian pilgrimages, Chairman of Bureau De Change( BDCs), Operators in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi Yar-Abba has said.

Yar-Abba suggested 20 percent subsidy.

The chairman who made the call Sunday in Sokoto, also urged the federal government to approve a lower dollar exchange rate for the intending pilgrims.

He noted that this year's hajj fare went to over N 1.5million because exchange rate of N305.

The BDC chairman cautioned members against illegal activities such as dealing in faking currencies, aiding and abetting money laundering.

He observed that foreign exchange market was stabilizing following the injection of millions of dollars into it by the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN).

The chairman however said CBN should enhance the monitoring of activities of the commercial banks and the BDC operators.

Nigeria

Former VP Sambo Accuses Police Of Plot To Incriminate Him

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has raised the alarm over the frequent raid on one of his Kaduna residences by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.