Uganda: Bobi Wine Divides MPs

Kyaddondo East MP-elect Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on stage at club Guvnor.

Ecweru — This Kyadondo East by-election is turning out like no other. Let me pack some popcorn and settle for live television coverage.

Mpuuga: Looks like we might end up with a headline like "Bobi Wine beats Museveni and Besigye in Kyaddondo."

Nsereko: If Bobi Wine wins, it will stamp to the claim that politics is no longer a game for politicians. Anyone can just jump in and win.

Bahati: But Otafiire was trounced.

Anite: Bahati, is that the best you can do?

Ecweru: A better example would be our own Lubwama here. From theatre to Parliament and he is legit.

Abiriga: Even Babirye.

Tumwebaze: Bobi Wine has no chance. His only chance would be if he was under NRM. We are sweeping all by-elections and Kyadondo won't be any different.

Munyagwa: The rigging has been terrible. But unlike other places where the media was silent, Kyadondo is in the peri-urban. The media spotlight will defeat your attempts to rig.

Anite: Here they come. Rigging, the only excuse these guys ever come up with.

Ecweru: Bobi Wine should lose. This business of musicians and other comedians jumping into serious issues like politics should not be entertained.

Lokodo: He will lose. Parliament needs serious people, not such unkempt fellows priding themselves in being ghetto linchpins.

Fungaroo: I would rate Bobi Wine 70 to Lokodo's 30 if it comes to seriousness in politicking. The curse of this nation started when the likes of Lokodo joined active politics.

Lokodo: I didn't eat in your saucepan @Fungaroo.

Franca: A Bobi Wine win is good for the People's Government. What we need to come to terms with is that the world is changing, people like Trump are now winning elections.

Bahati: While veterans like Otafiire keep losing, right?

Okupa: Bahati, this is too much.

Munyagwa: Where is the General? He has been quiet for a while.

Bahati: Sleeping.

[Otafiire is typing]

Ecweru: Now look what you got us into.

Bahati: Worry not, he will sleep off before he has sent what he is typing?

Otafiire: @Bahati, do you know why the White man has invented everything on earth and Mars but failed to invent rain?

Bahati: What has that got to do with the issue at hand?

Otafiire: Good question, what has my decision to stay off this forum got to do with the issue at hand?

Bahati: You are the breed of conventional politicians being defeated by the new brand of upstarts.

Otafiire: Since when did you become the cell that shot me to life to declare that I was born a politician?

Lokodo: Eh!

Ecweru: Now this is not going well.

Otafiire: This young man thinks he can fart while nursing acute diarrhoea. Try it, I can promise you right here that you will soil your pants. Don't be so foolish as to tap a sleeping lion.

Lubwama: I think I like Otafiire.

Nsereko: Bahati, this is what happens when you try to prove that urine is not a good conductor of electricity by peeing on a live wire line.

Abiriga: So Otafiire, why have the White men failed to invent rain?

Katuntu: I think that is a riddle for Bahati to answer. During the time he is digging up his head for answer, he will be quiet and won't scratch old Ota into typing expletives.

Lokodo: Anyway, we were originally discussing amateurs taking over the political landscape, not Otafiire's rain research.

Mpuuga: Now Museveni is sending in Military Police. Why do we have to mess a good race in Kyadondo?

Anite: Not true. Only police are on the ground.

Okupa: Anite, try and verify before rubbishing.

Tumwebaze: We need a new law to outlaw Independents. Every candidate must belong to a political party.

Munyagwa: That way, Kantinti would win. FDC have been messed up by that Bobi Wine. However, his victory is good for our party.

Franca: @Tumwebaze I can see how bad Bobi Wine has fixed you.

Lubwama: I think Museveni is going to fire Lumumba because of this.

Anite: What?

Fungaroo: She is weak; she can't help that party.

DISCLAIMER:

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.