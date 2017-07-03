2 July 2017

Nigeria: Ekiti 2018 - INEC Registers 35,909 New Voters

By Josiah Oluwole

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said 35,909 voters have been added to the voters' register in Ekiti State from the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

The commission's Administrative Secretary in Ekiti, Muslim Omoleke, said on Sunday that the figure comprised 18,193 males and 17,716 females.

He also said the number was captured between April 27 and June 29, 2017.

According to him, 4,154 registered voters sought transfer of voting points to new locations within and outside the state.

"Six new registration centres have been allocated to the state based on returns and agitations for more centres to ease the process," Mr. Moleke said.

The new registration centres include St. Michael's Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti. For Ado Ekiti Local Government Area; Health Centre, Omuo-Ekiti for Ekiti East Local Government Area and CAC Primary School, Ipoti-Ekiti for Ijero Local Government Area.

Others are Post Office building, Ikere-Ekiti for Ikere Local Government Area; LA Primary School, Ikosu for Moba Local Government Area and St. John Anglical Primary School, Ilupeju for Oye Local Government Area.

The commission commended the people of the state for their cooperation in ensuring smooth conduct of the registration exercise.

It also implored other eligible voters to visit other designated registration centres in their respective local government areas to register.

"The should bear it in mind that it is criminal and punishable under the law to register more than once," it said.

