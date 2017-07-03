Zimbabwe: 'Broke' Mugabe Govt 'Buys 300 Top of the Range Cars' for Military Bosses - Report

Photo: Range

Range Rovers.

President Robert Mugabe's cash-strapped government has reportedly bought several top of the range vehicles to "appease military top brass" ahead of the crunch 2018 elections.

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, unnamed sources claimed that the cash strapped Mugabe government bought more than 300 cars for the military bosses.

The cars were to be allocated to various army units that included the Air Force of Zimbabwe wing commanders and Zimbabwe National Army lieutenants-colonels, the sources said.

Two months ago, the CIO took delivery of new Datsun vehicles, while top-of-the-range vehicles were given to intelligence bosses, added the report.

The cars ranged from Toyota Fortuner SUVs valued at $75 000 each, Ford Rangers double cabs depending on the model - valued between $53 000 and $89 000 each, and Toyota Corollas ranging from $25 000 to $29 000 per vehicle.

"Senior police officers are getting Ford Rangers while some members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) will be given Toyota Corollas and Toyota Fortuners will go to assistant directors," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

This came only a month after Mugabe's Zanu-PF reportedly shipped in brand new cars worth millions of dollars for its campaign for the 2018 elections.

Reports put the total cost of the cars to be imported by Zanu-PF at "up to $60 million".

Source: News24