3 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: All Set for Mr Eazi Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Its systems go for the Liberation Concert due today at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) featuring one of the continent's music sensations Mr Eazi.

The Nigerian singer, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, is set to perform in a highly anticipated concert, which will also feature Yvan Buravan, and Charlie and Nina.

The Leg Over singer, who upon arriving in the country declared that he would love to buy a house in Kigali, staged a concert in Goma in DR Congo before returning to Kigali to prepare for today's gig.

Mr Eazi, currently one of the most sought after artistes on the content, has been sharing photos and tweeting about Rwanda. In one of his Twitter posts, he said he had fallen in love with Kigali and has written a song about it.

According to Bruce Twagira, of Rock Events, the stage is set.

Mr Eazi, who has roots in Ghana but is based in Lagos, has released a number of hit songs, including Dance for Me, Leg Over, Sample You, Holla up, and Life Eazi.

His music is categorised as Banku music or Afrobeat.

Rwanda

Rwanda, Congo Sign Finance Cooperation Deal

Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville yesterday signed an agreement establishing a framework under which the two countries can… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.