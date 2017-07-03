Rwanda: All Set for Mr Eazi Concert

Its systems go for the Liberation Concert due today at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) featuring one of the continent's music sensations Mr Eazi.

The Nigerian singer, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, is set to perform in a highly anticipated concert, which will also feature Yvan Buravan, and Charlie and Nina.

The Leg Over singer, who upon arriving in the country declared that he would love to buy a house in Kigali, staged a concert in Goma in DR Congo before returning to Kigali to prepare for today's gig.

Mr Eazi, currently one of the most sought after artistes on the content, has been sharing photos and tweeting about Rwanda. In one of his Twitter posts, he said he had fallen in love with Kigali and has written a song about it.

According to Bruce Twagira, of Rock Events, the stage is set.

Mr Eazi, who has roots in Ghana but is based in Lagos, has released a number of hit songs, including Dance for Me, Leg Over, Sample You, Holla up, and Life Eazi.

His music is categorised as Banku music or Afrobeat.