Rwanda: Meat Lovers Meet At First 'Meet and Meat'

It was one of the most anticipated events on a 'crazy weekend' with a rich line-up of social events and followed by two public holidays.

The first ever "meet and meat" in town event, which took place on Saturday at Chillax Lounge and Garden, saw a sizeable audience turn up to enjoy meat and good music.

Organised by Urban Entertainment, the event didn't attract a big number of people but one would say for an event happening for the first time, it was a good turn-up nonetheless.

DJ Aludah, from Uganda, DJ Fresh Freddie and DJ Brek made sure that revellers were not bored while chefs ensured there was meat in plenty to accompany the drinks which seemed to be in constant supply.

The event started off as a family and friends affair but later revellers warmed up to the music and abandoned the chairs to take to the dance floor.

According to Veejay Nano of Urban Entertainment, the event will be happening four times a year, with the next one slated for November.

He said the event will distinguish itself as one where people come to meet, talk, drink, enjoy meat and dance.

"It went well. People came in a bit late but all in all, for a first edition, it was a good turnout," he said. "I think the event met expectations of those who came because the meat didn't run out as is common at such events."

He encouraged corporate companies to support such events that add colour and life to Kigali's social scene.

"I enjoyed the meat, the fresh air and space, all of which provided a relaxing yet entertaining atmosphere," said Davis Kwizera, one of the revellers.

The inaugural 'Meet and Meat' went on until 4a.m.