Nigeria: Again, Aisha Buhari Visits Ailing Husband in London

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

Abuja — For the second time in one month, Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend embarked on another trip to London to visit her husband who is currently receiving treatment in the United Kingdom for an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari left the shores of Nigeria for London on May 7 for a second round of medical treatment.

He had earlier spent 50 days in London before returning to Nigeria on March 10.

A statement last night by Mrs. Buhari's media aide, Suleiman Haruna, said the first lady who flew out of Nigeria yesterday had a stop over in Addis Ababa to attend the meeting of African first ladies on HIV/AIDS scheduled for today and will continue the journey thereafter to London.

According to Haruna, Mrs. Buhari would also join her counterparts from other countries in Addis Ababa to mark the 15th anniversary of the Organisation of African First Ladies and equally maximise the opportunity to advocate the voting rights of Nigeria at the forthcoming election of the organisation.

Haruna added that Mrs. Buhari would upon arriving London later today convey Nigerians' best wishes to her husband as well as their prayers for his quick recovery.

