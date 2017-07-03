3 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Again, Aisha Buhari Visits Ailing Husband in London

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — For the second time in one month, Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend embarked on another trip to London to visit her husband who is currently receiving treatment in the United Kingdom for an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari left the shores of Nigeria for London on May 7 for a second round of medical treatment.

He had earlier spent 50 days in London before returning to Nigeria on March 10.

A statement last night by Mrs. Buhari's media aide, Suleiman Haruna, said the first lady who flew out of Nigeria yesterday had a stop over in Addis Ababa to attend the meeting of African first ladies on HIV/AIDS scheduled for today and will continue the journey thereafter to London.

According to Haruna, Mrs. Buhari would also join her counterparts from other countries in Addis Ababa to mark the 15th anniversary of the Organisation of African First Ladies and equally maximise the opportunity to advocate the voting rights of Nigeria at the forthcoming election of the organisation.

Haruna added that Mrs. Buhari would upon arriving London later today convey Nigerians' best wishes to her husband as well as their prayers for his quick recovery.

"Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation. She will convey to the president the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

"She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday, July 3, 2017.

"She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

"She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 4, 2017," the statement said.

More on This

Again Aisha Buhari Heads to London, Visit Buhari

WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday left for London, United Kingdom to visit her husband who is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.