Uganda: History, Politics of Kyadondo East

Artiste Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, is the MP elect for Kyadondo East County.

If we were in ancient Buganda, the period before colonialists came with their European administrative system, Bobi Wine would go by the title Kago w'e Kyadondo. Kago is the chief of Kyadondo County in the Buganda tradition.

Kyadondo was one of the three 'states' that originally made Buganda Kingdom, besides Busiro and Mawokota. But through conquests and assimilation, Buganda expended to 20 'states' (counties) as recorded in the March 10, 1900, Buganda Agreement.

The greater Kyadondo would presently include Kampala, Entebbe, Mpigi, Luweero and Wakiso, among other neighbouring districts.

Gerrymandering of Kyadondo

Until 1961, Kyadondo was still administratively one county, but under Mengo District. But before the March 1961 general election, several constituencies were carved out of greater Kyadondo. They included Kyadondo North, Mengo South, Mengo North, Kampala East, Kampala West, Mengo Central and the Kibuga (Kampala central).

Before the 1980 elections, there was gerrymandering for fear of the Democratic Party influence emanating from DP stalwarts in Kampala District. The 1961 constituencies were absolved and new ones created.

In Kyadondo, constituencies created included Mpigi Central, Mpigi South East, Mpigi West, Mpigi East and Mpigi North East. In other words, the whole of Kyadondo was put under Mpigi District.

The 3rd Parliament lasted from December 1980 to July 1987 when the UPC government was once again overthrown. During the expanded National Resistance Council, Kyadondo was re-created as a single constituency in Mpigi District. It was represented by Steven Kavuma.

Before the 1996 general election, Mpigi District was divided into 13 constituencies, including a slot for district woman representative.

They were Busiro East, Busiro North, Busiro South, Butambala, Entebbe Municipality, Gomba County, Kyadondo East, Kyadondo North, Kyadondo South, Mawogola County, Mawogola North and Mawogola South.

Sam Njuba was the first Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East. He was in office from 1996 to 2001.

In the 7th Parliament, Kyadondo East was represented by William Sitenda Sebalu who was defeated by journalist Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in 2011.

In 2016, Kira Municipality was created out of Kyadondo East. Semujju is the current Member of Parliament for Kira Municipality.

Kyadondo a gateway to Luweero war

Kyadondo is historical to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. It was in Kyadondo that the rebels from the bush and their external members often met to strategize for the war due to its proximity to Kampala.

During the 1981-86 Bush War, Kyadondo was the frontier of the Luweero Triangle. Areas of Matugga, Gayaza and Namugongo in Kyadondo had escape routes to or from Luweero.

In spite of several military roadblocks in the area, NRA/M guerrillas often found their way around, except for a few unlucky ones who were caught by the Uganda Peoples Congress government soldiers. Such is how Kyadondo, now an Opposition stronghold, was important to the Luweero Bush War struggle.

NRA historicals such as Capt Gertrude Njuba and retired Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, who recruited fighters, fought and won battles in Kyadondo, must now be puzzled by how the NRM government can fail to win such a constituency.