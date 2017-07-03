Nigeria: Ambode's Wife Bails Out Mother of Triplets, Pays Medical Bills

Barely 72 hours after a stranded mother of triplets, Esther Jegede, pleaded for assistance from members of the public last week in The Guardian, wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, heeded the plea as she gave the family an undisclosed amount of money to settle the medical bills and family upkeep, and various food and gift items for the mother and her babies.

The family of eight took to the media to solicit for financial assistance to enable them not only provide adequately for the newborns, but also complete the medical bills of the delivery so that the mother and newborns can return home.

Esther, who gave birth to two girls and a boy on June 6, through Caesarean Section, was stranded at the hospital owning to her inability to offset the N200,000 medical bills. She has now returned home a happy mother.

Mrs. Ambode, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Office of the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, said she is determined to transform the lives of women and children in the state through her foundation, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) and as chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials (COWLSO).

"When she gets heart-felt stories in the media, she swings into action and see how she can bring succour to them. Through this, she has touched so many lives," Kadiri said.