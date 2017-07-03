2 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Over 130 Congolese Nationals Arrested in Uganda for Illegal Entry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: NTV
YouTube video grab of the suspects and UPDF officers.
By Moris Mumbere

Kasese — Police in Kasese District are holding over 130 Congolese nationals for illegal entry into Uganda.

Authorities say they entered into Uganda and stayed along the lake shores of Kayanja landing site on Lake George in Katwe-Kabatoro town council last week without proper clearance from the migration office.

The suspects had allegedly illegally processed Uganda national identification cards during the general voters' cards registration which most of them used to beat Ugandan security at the border as citizen of the country.

"We had been suspicious as security officers in Uganda that some criminals may take advantage and use the lake shores to enter Uganda without clearance from the immigration since our neighboring country is politically unstable which puts us on tension that they may take advantage," Mr Vincent Mwesigye, the DPC Bwera division said.

Mr Mwesigye explained that, Police with the security agencies and immigration office Mpodwe lhubirugha at Uganda-DR Congo border made an operation on Friday at Kayanja landing site where they suspected most Congolese nationals and other cross border criminals to have entered Uganda through Lake George which neighbours with DR Congo.

"Cross border crimes are always common in this place of Kayanja which keeps us suspicious" Mr Mwesigye added.

Uganda

MPs Want Govt to Act On Sugar Prices

Parliament has poked holes in a statement by government explaining causes of the current sugar crisis characterised by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.