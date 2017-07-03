Uganda: Over 130 Congolese Nationals Arrested in Uganda for Illegal Entry

Photo: NTV

YouTube video grab of the suspects and UPDF officers.

Kasese — Police in Kasese District are holding over 130 Congolese nationals for illegal entry into Uganda.

Authorities say they entered into Uganda and stayed along the lake shores of Kayanja landing site on Lake George in Katwe-Kabatoro town council last week without proper clearance from the migration office.

The suspects had allegedly illegally processed Uganda national identification cards during the general voters' cards registration which most of them used to beat Ugandan security at the border as citizen of the country.

"We had been suspicious as security officers in Uganda that some criminals may take advantage and use the lake shores to enter Uganda without clearance from the immigration since our neighboring country is politically unstable which puts us on tension that they may take advantage," Mr Vincent Mwesigye, the DPC Bwera division said.

Mr Mwesigye explained that, Police with the security agencies and immigration office Mpodwe lhubirugha at Uganda-DR Congo border made an operation on Friday at Kayanja landing site where they suspected most Congolese nationals and other cross border criminals to have entered Uganda through Lake George which neighbours with DR Congo.

"Cross border crimes are always common in this place of Kayanja which keeps us suspicious" Mr Mwesigye added.