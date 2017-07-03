Uganda: Precision Air Returns to Entebbe Route Four Years After Suspending Operations

On bright Saturday morning, an ATR42-500, a Precision Air plane, christened Bukoba, touched down at Entebbe International Airport causing some smiles and attracting ululations.

Like is tradition in aviation, it was welcomed to a water cannon splash on its outer as the pilot turned into the parking position. Precision Air had finally returned to the Entebbe route, four years after it suspended operation on the route in 2013, citing a restructuring process.

On Wednesday this week, Precision Air's Manager Outstations and Offlines, Ms Lillian Musyoka announced, at a breakfast meeting in Kampala that they would return and commencing operation citing demand for flights particularly between Uganda and Tanzania.

This will mean that travellers no longer have to travel to Nairobi or Kigali in order to connect to Kilimanjaro and Dar Es Salaam.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Musyoka said the airline will operate four flights per week with two nonstop flights from Dar es Salaam and two services routing via Kilimanjaro.

The development fills a vacuum created on the route when Fastjet pulled out of the route in early December last year. Precision Air is partnering with local travel agent, Uganda Travel Bureau 2004 as its General Sales Agent and also coordinator of the airline's operations in Uganda.

Travellers will be allowed with luggage of up 23 kilogrammes and up to seven kilogrammes of hand luggage. Precision Air's Commercial Director Mr Robert Owusu, stated that the decision to re-launch flights to Entebbe came after a market study which revealed that there was demand for flights between Tanzania and Uganda.

"'Apart from the business relationships, Tanzania and Uganda have a very rich history and we are going to honor that history by connecting the two countries through our services. Passengers between Tanzania and Uganda should expect affordable and reliable flights," Mr Owusu explained.

Precision Air is currently the only IATA member in Tanzania and has recently announced a codeshare agreement with Etihad allowing the airline to offer more connection for passengers.