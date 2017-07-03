Uganda: Rugby Cranes Sieze Gold Cup Lead

Kampala — Even before playing their first Africa Gold Cup game at home, Rugby Cranes sit pretty atop the six-team log after a gritty 17-16 victory over Senegal away in Dakar on Saturday.

Tries from lock Charles Uhuru, wing James Odong plus two penalties and a conversion from fullback Philip Wokorach put Uganda in control.

The 2007 African champions have six points after two games, one better than Namibia, who battered Tunisia 53-7 in Tunis. Zimbabwe have four points, Kenya two, with Senegal on one. Pointless Tunisia remain bottom and visit Legends Rugby Club to face Uganda in a fortnight.

The bottom side in the six-team competition will be relegated to the 2018 'Silver Cup' while the other five with fight for places at the 2019 Rugby World Cup next year.

The result at the Iba Mar Diop Stadium, Dakar - Senegal was very crucial following the much applauded 33-all draw in Nairobi against Kenya last week.

Uganda had travelled to the West Africa shores almost six days prior to an international for the first time and need to avenge the 32-31 loss to the much bigger Senegalese in 2014.

The Brian Odongo-led side did atone for that and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the home ties which will start with trying to beat Tunisia.

The North Africans did beat Uganda 41-17 on their last visit in 2009.

Coaches John Duncan and Robert Seguya made only two changes from the team that drew in Nairobi with Ronald Musajjagulanyago replacing Scot Oluoch on the back row.

Also, Ivan Markmot took Ivan Kirbao's place at scrumhalf.

While the result was desirable, the performance was but many will be quick to ask; who cares after such a result?

Africa gold cup

Result

Senegal 16-17 Uganda

Fixtures

ALL FOR LEGENDS RUGBY CLUB

July 15: Uganda v Tunisia

July 22: Uganda v Namibia

August 5: Uganda v Zimbabwe