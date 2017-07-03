3 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Clergy Speaks Against Hate Speeches

By Olayemi John-Mensah

The founder of Champion Faith Assembly Abuja, Apostle Godspower Udjor said God's anger will rise against Nigerians, who engage in hate speeches.

Udjor who was speaking during a press briefing on issues bothering the nation, stated that there were posts making round on social media aimed at inciting trouble in the country.

He said those circulating such messages should desist or face the wrought of God.

He called on security agents to arrest those behind such hate speeches adding that if such issues were not dealt with early enough, it might escalate and bring about crisis in the country.

"When something is brewing and we don't do anything to quench it, it will explode and become a big issue. I advise every Nigerian, regardless of their religion to realise that God made them Nigerians to protect the country and not allow it to disintegrate," he said.

The pastor reiterated that the geographical space called Nigeria was not a mistake adding that if God had not wanted it to be, it would not have been.

