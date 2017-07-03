Nigeria: Govt Trains Bee Farmers to Meet EU Honey Export

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have commenced quality guideline training of bee farmers across the country.

Dr Gideon Mshelbwala, the Director, Veterinary and Pest Control Services in the ministry, made the statement at the weekend in Goshen, Nasarawa State.

He said the training was aimed at enabling Nigeria meet European Union requirements for export of honey.

He added that the training would also help to build the capacity of bee farmers on modern bee keeping practices for them to comply with international standards in honey production.

The director said the Federal Government was supporting bee farmers with inputs like bee hives and protective clothing and gloves to enable them boost production.

"Nigeria is ready to host the Africa Apiculture Expo in 2018 and we have paid the 50,000 dollars bidding fee.

"Bee farmers are ready for the programme and that is why we are training them," Mshelbwala said. (NAN)