Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has dissociated himself from the recent suits filed on his behalf against the Police before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje.

Ogungbeje, in the two suits, had also demanded N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the Police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

Speaking with Channel Television in Police detention, monitored in Lagos, the suspect dismissed the suits as an attempt by some people to put him in more trouble.

He said: "I have no hand in any case filed against the Police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to file a case on my behalf.

"All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy."

The suspect added that even if he was released by the Police, he would not go because those he had kidnapped and collected millions of naira as ransom from will kill him.

Evans lawyer loses two rights suits against EFCC

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed two fundamental rights suits by the controversial lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, on behalf of his clients, Chief Kenneth Ajoku and Chidinma Ozurumba, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for lack of merit and being frivolous.

Ogungbeje is the lawyer who filed two separate suits for the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, aka Evans before the Federal High Court, Lagos, challenging his detention and seeking a damage of N300 million over his continued detention.

In the EFCC suit, trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Buba, also awarded a total cost of N500,000 against the two petitioners.

Other respondents in Ajoku's suit against EFCC are a Lagos based-lawyer, Mr. Taiwo Kupolati; Folorunsho Sholanke; Jide Olaleye; Hon. Abraham Ogunleye; Kolade Akin-wunmi and Dr. Ishaku Danladi Msheliza.

Delivering judgement on the two applications, weekend, Justice Buba dismissed the two applications for lacking in merit and being frivolous.