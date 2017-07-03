Rwanda, Uganda Police Forces Discuss Cooperation

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Uganda Police Force, yesterday, held a bilateral meeting in Musanze District to further enhance the existing cross-border cooperation in various policing fields as well as regional and continental issues.

The periodic meeting, that brought together delegations from the two police institutions, follows another one held in February this year.

It was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Fred Yiga.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, IGP Gasana observed that the cooperation between the two police institutions has been significant in fighting cross-border crimes, enhancing good governance and improvising the security of cross-border business.

"We have travelled together in capacity building, crime prevention and responding to crime," IGP Gasana said.

The meeting also assessed the implementation of the previous resolutions, issues related to the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPPCO) currently chaired by Rwanda and how to support the newly created Africa police body - AFRIPOL.

Uganda will take over the leadership of EAPCCO come next month.

AIGP Yiga said that such a meetings are always a "good platform to discuss and address issues affecting our people."

"It is very impressive to see the President of Rwanda ask the people to take their security for granted, and this cooperation is in that spirit, how to make life and security easy for the people of Uganda and Rwanda to feel confident about their security forces," AIGP Yiga said.

On the issue of Afripol, which has its headquarters in Algiers, Algeria, he said that the all-Africa body will coordinate policing on the continent and make all police forces speak with one voice on the international stage.

Uganda's IGP, Gen. Kale Kayihura is the first vice president of Afripol.

"The good thing is that EAPPCO has internalised what the issues are in our different countries, but it's now time for us to share with the rest of Africa through one voice called Afripol."

Yiga, however, said observed that cross-border crime is still a thorn in their side, citing cyber related crimes and protection of women and girls as some of the issues where Africa will have a common voice and stand.