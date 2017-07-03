Uganda/South Africa: Onyango Sends Mamelodi Sundowns to Last Eight With Penalty Save

Kampala — Denis Onyango's penalty save was the building block upon which Mamelodi Sundowns beat St. George 1-0 away in Ethiopia to advance to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Uganda Cranes goalkeeper notably saved Salahdin Said's penalty on the stroke of half-time after defender Anele Ngcongca had handled in the box. "They have done well at home so we needed to work hard in Addis," Onyango told the South African club's official website after shutting out his former side.

Anthony Laffor then sniped the spoils from close range in the 85th minute at Addis Ababa Stadium to move the African champions, yet to lose on the road this term to eight points.

The result, coupled with a 2-2 draw for group C leaders Esperance (nine points) at AS Vita Club, means Sundowns cannot be overhauled by St George.

Buoyed a good home record and a 30, 000 capacity crowd, St. George had goalkeeper Robert Odongkara make a miraculous return to goal after a horrific leg injury in late May.

Odongkara was called upon to deny skipper Hlompho Kekana and Laffor in the second half.

However, he could do nothing about the latter's effort when substitute Thapelo Morena teed him up. Onyango could be joined by his other understudy Salim Jamal. His Al-Merriekh strengthened their stranglehold on second place in group A with a 2-1 victory over local Sudanese rivals Al-Hilal. On seven points, Al-Merreikh only need to avoid defeat at Tunisia' Etoile du Sahel this Friday to advance to the quarterfinals. With Al-Hilal out, Mozambiques' Ferroviarrio Beira is the other side in contention.

Beira have five points. In the Caf Confederation Cup, striker Hamis 'Diego' Kizza made another cameo appearance in Hilal El Obeid Club's 2-0 win over Angola's C.R.D Libolo on Saturday.