Uganda: Only a Point Needed for KCCA

Kampala — KCCA need just a point in Tunisia against Club Africain on Friday to make the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

The Ugandan League and Cup champions demolished Morocco's FUS Rabat 3-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo yesterday.

That result, coupled with Club Africain's 2-0 win at Nigeria's Rivers United, ensured that KCCA only need a stalemate to progress from group C.

Tunisia's Club Africain and KCCA have nine points each and meet as the group stage climaxes. FUS Rabat and Rivers United have six points apiece ahead of the latter's visit to Morocco. Yesterday was the perfect revenge for KCCA who lost 3-0 in the opening group C match at FUS Rabat.

Their prize signing Saddam Juma, whose debut had been delayed for a month, hit the ground running.

Here, they dominated proceedings from the start with goals from Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Saddam and Isaac Muleme doing them justice.

If something stood out, the midfield vibrancy of Saddam, Muzamir Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda left everyone in awe.

They caressed the ball and played with so much grace that FUS Rabat could have passed for admirers.

"It was the best game in Uganda, the best game in the league and by the national team played this season, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi told the media after the game.

"Tactically fantastic, beautiful game that was so pleasing on the eye for the fans and coaches.

"We harassed the opposition so much that we would have scored more. I believe a lot in these lads, they play our way and if they play like this we can make it," Mutebi added.

One could be forgiven for thinking the midfield trio of Saddam, Mutyaba and Nunda has played together for ages, for their intricate, telepathic and penetrative passing.

You couldn't have known that this was Nunda's first game in over a year following injury.

However, KCCA's first goal wasn't as artistic as the performance.

Under pressure, Rabat left-back Yassir Jarici fouled Julius Poloto in the box for striker Geoffrey Sserunnkuma to slot home KCCA's opener from the spot on 40 minutes.

In the 54th minute, Saddam rounded up his marker to set up striker Derrick Nsibambi who deftly laid the ball back to him to shoot past a hapless Aymane Majid in goal.

Even at 2-0, KCCA were not relenting. After a goal mouth scramble, lively Muleme volleyed home outside the box for KCCA's third goal just after the hour mark.

Mutebi then introduced attacking substitutes Allan Okello, Paul Mucureezi and Vincent Kayizzi for Nunda, Nsibambi and Poloto.

The level dropped and the visitors got their consolation four minutes from time with an acrobatic finish by Lamine Diakite.

Mutebi is adamant KCCA will not sacrifice their style when they travel to Tunisia for the final group game.

"The best way to get a point is to play for a win," a beaming Mutebi observed when Daily Monitor put it to him that his side needed to avoid defeat to advance.

"We are aware of the early minute jitters we have suffered on our travels on the continent and for that reason we can't plan to prepare for a draw. We must go with a mindset to win."