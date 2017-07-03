Uganda Needs to Get Campaign Financing Right, Says Irish Envoy

interview

Interview with outgoing Irish Ambassador to Uganda Donal Cronin

The government of Ireland has worked in Uganda for the last 21 years, giving aid worth €17 million (Shs70b), especially to Karamoja sub-region which is still underdeveloped. What is happening that your government is not getting right?

The Irish government has strong focus on the Karamoja region because of its poverty levels that are three or four times higher than the national average.

Karamoja is developing each passing year. We believe a lot is being done and there is a lot of progress. You have to remember that Karamoja did not have the peace and stability which most of Uganda enjoyed until a few years ago when disarmament took place and the region returned to stability.

It was able to take advantage of that to strive for its development. Progress is being made in areas of food insecurity, instability of climatic conditions in relation to school attendance, access to water and sanitation facilities and economic activities.

As a friend of Uganda, what do you see as bottlenecks to the achievement of the national development agenda given that the country plans to achieve a middle income status by 2020?

Certainly there is need to build infrastructure to be able to trade within the region, promote economic activity, value addition, grow exports and focus on education because that will be the life blood of this country.

Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world. As such, you need young people who are equipped with necessary skills and talents to drive the economy forward and certainly that is an area where a lot has to be done to address challenges to attract investments.

You should be able to use your resources in tourism, information technology, natural resources and minerals properly and transparently. Manage them to contribute to equitable economic growth and ensure that as Uganda strives to achieve middle income growth and economy it is important to ensure that that growth is equitable. No region or group should be left behind in that economic growth.

When you talk of equitable development, what are your observations on the trends in economic growth in the country?

Recent research and analysis shows that certain parts of the country are still lagging behind even when peace and stability has returned. Northern Uganda and Karamoja need up lift for growth and development because they are still lagging due to issues that need to be addressed.

One of the unresolved issues in Karamoja is the issue of land grabbing and illegal mining of minerals. Could you share your thoughts and possible solutions?

Land is a very complex issue in many parts of the world. It is commendable to see the current efforts of the land commission picking interest on land issues in many parts of the country. Certainly the issue of minerals needs to be carefully looked at.

We have supported research and artisanal mining in Karamoja. We have 40,000 artisanal miners in Karamoja and 85 per cent of those are women and children in an exploitative relationship.

This is a sector that needs better regulation, monitoring for higher standards. Land management rights are also efforts we support and encourage. They need support through regulation right from local government to the minister.

Unless you get land management correct, then economic growth is going to be harder and harder to achieve.

Uganda has never had peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. President Museveni during this term of office will be capping his constitutional threshold of 75 years beyond which he is barred from holding fort as president.

What is your advice to Mr Museveni on the succession question?

President Museveni gets advice from many quotas and it would not take me to advise him as to how to run Uganda. My main view on this is that Uganda has been going through a period of democratisation since 1996, putting in place strong accountability and institutional checks and balance.

You have a Parliament, the Attorney General, an independent Judiciary an educated public in terms of civic education. Uganda has evolved into a country where people use these institutions to determine their pathway to development. Elections were held just recently a year ago and we feel that there were strong lessons learned.

EU had an observation mission with clear recommendations and also the Supreme Court came up with clear recommendations which it mandated the Attorney General to follow through. These are areas would like to engage on and see that they are implemented immediately.

Are there any specific recommendations that you would like to see that they are implemented immediately?

What jumps out of the pages of the election observer mission report is the need for Members of Parliament and government to appreciate the need to get campaign financing right. It is becoming too expensive to get elected, if not brought under control now the worry is that it will get out of hand.

I do not want to say this issue is unique to Uganda, we have similar issues in Europe, so I don't want you to say that I am not throwing stones to a glass house but it is important to address before the next elections.

Having been in Uganda for the last 15 years, you have closely worked with President Museveni. Can you describe the kind of person he is?

I have been to Uganda for 11 years now. I had the privilege of working across the strata of the Uganda population. I had the pleasure and privilege to meet President Museveni and people in the grassroots. What I see throughout is a great capacity for Uganda to develop itself.

Ireland and Uganda have strong relations. I see a President who is willing and ready to engage in complicated issues of this region for example South Sudan, Burundi and DR Congo.

I see in the President, Opposition, civil society and the people of Uganda a great talent and enthusiasm which when channelled in the common direction will bring this country further along the road of development.

However, you need to ensure that opportunities are across the board for all categories of people. Issues of factionalism, divisionism should be dealt with.

You say President Museveni is a person who is willing to engage in dialogue and we are told that development partners have an initiative where they want to engage him in dialogue with his political rival Dr Kizza Besigye. Are you privy to this initiative and how far have they gone?

If this is an effort emanating domestically here, it is important that it is driven from within. I am not privy to that information, but I would encourage all stakeholders to this country forge towards unity and development.

Your tour of duty in Uganda comes to an end next month what memories do you have of Uganda?

Me and my family have memories of its beauty, the people, culture the deep heritage, wonderful game parks and the mountain gorillas. Kampala is a wonderful city I have lived here for 11 years. I support the idea of Kampala preserving its built heritage. The old buildings need to conserved otherwise Uganda's uniqueness will be diminished. The weather is something I would like to remember back home in Ireland.