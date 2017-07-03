Kenya: Turn Out to Avoid Re-Run, Kenyatta Supporters Plead

Central Kenya politicians have intensified campaigns for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, expressing fear over a re-run.

In Nyandarua County, more than 20 Jubilee Party politicians campaigning over the weekend under the UhuRuto Express Caravan recited the need for 100 per cent voter turn-out, saying the Opposition had put up a strong fight.

According to the latest opinion polls, neither President Kenyatta nor his opponent Raila Odinga would win in the first round if elections were held today.

"Mr Odinga and his Nasa team are working hard to ensure Uhuru does not win in the first round.

"He has repeated several times that he has the last bullet, that bullet is a run-off," Kinangop independent parliamentary candidate Simon Wambugu said.

ALCOHOL

In Nakuru, the Jubilee Mbele Iko Sawa campaign team traversed the county for two days in an intensified hunt for the close to one million votes in the region.

They urged voters to turn up in large numbers, saying if the votes in the regions are harvested, the party is assured of victory.

Speaking at Ndunyu Njeru and Engineer towns in Kinangop, Nyandarua, Mr Wambugu said drinking joints should remain closed for the better part of the election week, claiming there is a plot to make the young people get drunk to ensure they do not vote.

"We are aware of all the tricks Mr Odinga plans to use to ensure low voter turnout in Jubilee strongholds, knowing that this is his last presidential attempt.

"He is prepared to use any monkey tricks to guarantee him a re-run. We have the numbers, but please come out and vote," the candidate said.

MANIFESTO

Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura said that as a former adviser to Mr Odinga, he is convinced that the Nasa presidential candidate has nothing to offer to Kenyans.

Gichugu MP Njogu Barua said Mr Odinga thrives on tribalism.

"Mr Odinga's politics are tribal-based and target some communities," he said.

In Nakuru, the Mbele Iko Sawa caravan, comprising candidates drawn from across the country, attacked the Nasa manifesto, saying it is a duplication of Jubilee Party's original ideas.

FREE EDUCATION

The caravan kicked off its rally in Mau-Narok and made stopovers at Mauche, Ndefo, Kihingo, Lare, Piave, Njoro, Nakuru town and later Gilgil.

Speaking in Nakuru town, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said Mr Odinga does not stand a chance to win.

"He does not have a winning formula. He has lost the race thrice and to make things worse, he has befriended other losers. They will still lose," Mr Kuria said.

The MP also criticised the Opposition over the free secondary school education promise, saying it had stolen the idea from Jubilee.

2022 TOP BOSS

Kiambu Woman rep candidate Gathoni wa Mucomba said the region is behind the UhuRuto team and would vote for Mr Ruto in 2022.

She hit out at Kiambu Governor William Kabogo following his recent remarks where he blamed Mr Ruto for his loss in the Jubilee primaries.

"Only Mr Kabogo is against it, otherwise the entire Mt Kenya region supports Jubilee and will vote for Mr Ruto come 2022," she said.

Other candidates were Ms Charity Chepkwony (Njoro), Ms Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Mr Gabriel Kago (Githunguri) and Ms Millicent Omanga (Nairobi).

LAUNCHING PROJECTS

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto will tour Bungoma County on Monday in a bid to consolidate Jubilee votes.

The DP will be at Ndalu market to officially launch the Tongaren sub-county, which was created by President Kenyatta three weeks ago.

Addressing the Press in Bungoma town after meeting Jubilee leaders, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the DP would also unveil the tarmacking of the Misikhu-Brigadier Road.

"We are happy that the government is helping our people, let's support their re-election bid," he said.

MACHAKOS RALLIES

Elsewhere, residents of Machakos County have welcomed President Kenyatta's planned visit to the county with a call for fast-tracking the water agenda, to ease perennial scarcity in the region.

The President was scheduled to be in the county Sunday but the visit was postponed to Tuesday, according to County Commissioner Matilda Waswa.

A presidential advance team inspected various water projects in Matungulu and Yatta constituencies on Friday ahead of the President's visit.

He is also expected to inspect the ongoing construction of the Konza-Kangundo Road.

Reported by Magdalene Wanja, Peter Mburu, Waikwa Maina, Titus Oteba and Stephen Muthini