Uganda: Midfield Trio Impress As Mutebi's Long Cherished Identity Takes Shape

Kampala — Since returning to the club at the beginning of the 2015/2016 season, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has consistently talked of a need to maintain the team's identity.

"Playing the KCCA way," being the catchphrase that he has used as the current team delivered a first ever league and cup double at the club in addition to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

In his visualization however the team lacked a player with the ability to initiate attacks from deep and control the tempo.

After months of planning, Mutebi who had watched Sadam Juma orchestrate play as he rose through the ranks under Eddie Butindo at Kampala Kids League and later Vipers(Bunamwaya), settled for the midfielder.

Schemer

"The way we play, we needed somebody that must scheme from deep and supply that ball and Saddam is that player," Mutebi said at the unveiling of the player he also tried to sign at the start of the previous season.

At the StarTimes Stadium yesterday, the former Express midfielder offered a glimpse of his qualities in an impressive debut as KCCA run out 3-1 winners over Fus Rabat.

"I wasn't tired I had to slow the game. I give all the credit to the coach for the belief he has put in me. I was confortable in the holding role. I can play anywhere as long as the manager puts me here," Juma stated. In addition to scoring the second goal on the day, the midfielder linked up beautifully with Muzamir Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda as the trident run rings against the Moroccans in a performance reminiscent of Maghreb opponents of yester-years.

"The team was very coherent with them in midfield. I like players who can manipulate the ball and they did that," Mutebi said of the trio.