Kenya: ODM MCA Candidate Goes Missing for a Month, Family Says

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate for Kajulu Ward in Kisumu County, Clifford Mwallo, has gone missing for almost a month, his family has siad.

According to his wife Elizabeth Odhiambo, they last communicated on June 5, when he was about to board a plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he was leaving for China to collect campaign materials.

Mrs Odhiambo said on Sunday that his husband was cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest but disappeared a week later.

"I took him to the Kisumu international airport and saw him off. He later communicated to me when he was boarding headed to Dubai where he was to connect another flight to China. We never heard of him since then," said Mrs Odhiambo.

UNLIKE HIM

Mr Mwallo was to be in China for only a week, but his silence or lack of communication has left his family, friends and supporters worried three weeks later.

Mrs Odhiambo said the politician never goes silent and that this is what is worrying her the most.

"It is unlike him to go silent on me or the family. He should have communicated by now. We thought he might have extended by some days or a week owing to the rigorous primaries, but when it is now close to a month then it's worrying and that is why we have reported to the authorities," she said.

She pointed out that the immigration department had confirmed that he reached Dubai and that they are currently following up with Fly Emirates to confirm whether the politician actually reached his destination.

REPORT

Mrs Odhiambo said the family filed a missing person report at the Kisumu Central Police Station and that the matter is being investigated from Kisumu and Nairobi.

She said immediately her husband left, his opponents filed a case challenging the ODM candidate's nomination in court.

Mrs Odhiambo is appealing to Kenyan authorities including the immigration department to locate her missing husband.