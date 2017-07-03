Kenya: August Polls Will Be Fair, Kenyatta Tells Observers

The country and institutions directly involved in the management of the August 8 elections are ready, President Uhuru Kenyatta has told European Union election observers.

Mr Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to the General Election, saying it would be free and fair.

"The elections will be held on August 8 as required by the Constitution and the government has taken steps to ensure Kenyans exercise their democratic right and choose their leaders without any interference," he said at State House on Sunday during a meeting with head of the EU Election Observation Mission to Kenya Marietje Schaake.

Ms Schaake was accompanied by the mission's deputy chief observer Hannah Roberts and EU ambassador to Kenya Stephano Dejak in a meeting also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The observers are expected to meet other presidential candidates to hear their views on the election.

She said her team was happy with the preparations for the elections and was keen to ensure that Kenyans participated in an exercise "that is inclusive, fair and credible".

The European Parliament member for the Netherlands was appointed by the EU to head its team of election observers for Kenya last month.