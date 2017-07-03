North Africa: Mutebi Cites Belief As Key to End of 'Maghreb' Routs

Kampala — Mike Mutebi, the KCCA manager, has cited belief as the key push factor behind his side's commendable results against North African teams this term.

In a total break from the past, KCCA have beaten three 'Arab' sides in a single season, the latest being a commanding 3-1 victory over Morocco's FUS Rabat in the Caf Confederation Cup yesterday.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma's first half penalty and strikes from outside the area in the second period from debutant Saddam Juma and wing back Isaac Muleme sealed the result.

Prior to yesterday's game at Lugogo, KCCA did eliminate Egypt's Al Masry from this competition to make the money-spinning group stages for the first time.

Once here, KCCA came from a goal down to defeat Tunisia Club Africain 2-1. "Belief," Mutebi told a post-match media briefing when asked about the reasons behind the turnaround.

"We always had this fatalistic mentality. Before, we played them, we were always defeated. That defeatist approach is now gone," he explained.

"Now that's not the case. People (no longer) believe that any team that comes from the Maghreb is (impossible. KCCA, for starters, are doing it and the rest will follow," Mutebi added. He grew up in the 90s when North African teams always routed Uganda sides, both at club and national team level.

Examples of that dominance include the 1991 Caf Champions League final when Tunisia's Club Africain annihilated SC Villa 7-3 on aggregate, losing the first leg 6-2.

Express lost 6-0 to another Tunisian giant Etoile du Sahel in the 1998 Caf Cup, now defunct, after drawing 2-all here. KCCA lost 9-1 on aggregate to Esperance in same competition, beaten 3-1 and 6-0.

During the same period, Egypt and Tunisia did wallop Uganda Cranes 6-0 on visits to North Africa in 1995 and 1997.

Fast forward, FUS Rabat thumped Villa 7-0 last year in Caf Confederation Cup to add to that endless list of embarrassment.

It was perhaps befitting Muleme who was part of that Villa side scored one of the goals as KCCA earned a measure of revenge for the 3-0 rout on the opening day of group A.

Cranes face Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in a double-header next month having lost 1-0 to the Pharaohs at the recent Africa of Nations in Gabon via a late goal.

KCCA only need a draw at Club Africain this Friday to advance to the quarterfinals and after that dominant victory over FUS Rabat, Mutebi is confident.

"They will start to worry about how to stop Saddam or (Jackson) Nunda when we meet them. For a team that creates chances like ours, we can get a result (in Tunis)," Mutebi said.

Group a results

KCCA 3-1 Fus Rabat

Rivers Utd 0-2 Club Africain

Group a standings

P W D L F A Ps

Club Africain 5 3 0 2 9 6 9

KCCA 5 3 0 2 8 8 9

FUS Rabat 5 2 0 2 7 7 6

Rivers United 5 2 0 3 5 8 6

Final group games

Club Africain vs KCCA

Fus Rabat vs Rivers United

*Games to be played on July 7