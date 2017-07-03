Uganda: More Funding Crucial to Ease Refugee Crisis

editorial

The Sunday Monitor yesterday published a story about an 18-year-old expectant mother. Apai, who is about six months pregnant, is one of the South Sudan refugees currently living in Bididi Regugee Camp located in Yumbe District, in West Nile. The teen, from Morobu, South Sudan, dropped out of school in Primary Seven when she got pregnant and started living with her boyfriend before the war drove her out of home and she found refuge in Uganda's biggest refugee camp.

Apai fled to Uganda after her boyfriend was abducted by rebels and soon after, her father, who was a government soldier, was hacked to death by rebels. They found his body lying on the roadside near his home. This was when Apai, together with her four orphaned nieces aged between five and 10, walked several kilometres to Uganda's border with Southern Sudan where they were received by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She is 18, pregnant, and head of family.

Apai's story represents the broader narrative of many refugees spread across settlement camps in the West Nile sub-region and other parts of Uganda. Uganda's refugee population of 1.277 million, 950,000 of which are from South Sudan, present challenges for host communities in particular and the country at large as more refugees continue to arrive from South Sudan. The resource constraints are growing in host communities with some health facilities running out of essential drugs given the large numbers that had not been planned for.

That is why it is discouraging that last month's refugee summit held in Kampala received a lukewarm response. The Refugee Solidarity Summit, attended by more than a dozen dignitaries from countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and North America, brought in pledges of $358.6m (Shs1.25 trillion), which was far less than the earlier intended goal of $1.6b (Shs5 trillion).

In Uganda, only 18 per cent funding had been received to help those in need of urgent aid relief by May with a funding gap of 82 per cent or $299.9m (Shs1 trillion). This is telling given the ongoing refugee influx. While there are calls for urgent action to end the war in South Sudan as a long-term solution to the refugee crisis, the more urgent need to provide basic services to the refugees remains critical.

According to UN estimates, the refugee population in Uganda has more than doubled in just one year largely due to the instability in South Sudan. More funding is, therefore, required to ease the lives of refugees like Apai and her nieces who have found themselves in a foreign country.