Kenya: Songstress Mbilia Bel Treats Nairobi Fans to a Thrilling Show

Visiting Congolese songstress Mbilia Bel lived up to expectations with a thrilling performance in Nairobi during the first show of her Kenyan tour on Friday evening.

For the fans, it was an evening that was blended with celebrating the 57th anniversary of Congolese Independence Day and Kenyan Congolese music fans converging to bond at Nairobi's Meladen Club and Restaurant.

With flashes of her sterling past, Mbilia took the stage shortly before 11 pm with the Yamba Ngai ballad followed by Nadina which saw many of her fans joining her to sing along.

For Mbilia, who last performed in Kenya almost 10 years ago, it was also a chance for her to take part in a "peace caravan" through songs particularly during the current political campaigns in the country.

HIT SONG

During the show, she rallied her fans to encourage peace and brotherhood.

The highlight of her performance was the ever-popular Nakei Nairobi hit song when time and again she engaged fans in singing along with her during her nearly two-and-a-half hour performance.

To crown the evening was her Nairobi based Congolese counterpart General Defao, who staged another captivating two-hour session of music until the wee hours of the morning.

Next Friday, Mbilia Bel moves to Kisumu where she is scheduled to perform at the Victoria Railway Club. Kenyan stars Lady Maureen and Madanji Perimeter will also perform at the spot.

According to her tour organisers, due to demand from fans, Mbilia will stage a second and final show next Saturday at Egesa Villa Club in Nairobi's Umoja estate.

The evergreen singer recently hinted about her intention to gradually retire from regular live performances towards the end of the year.

The musician is currently on a promotional campaign of the Signature album which she says will probably be her last.