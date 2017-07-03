Rwanda: Peter Doorest Wins Muganza-Kivu Open as Entebbe Golf Club Retains Inter-Club Title

A Dutch golfer based in Kigali, Peter Doorest, put up an excellent performance to claim the inaugural edition of Muganza-Kivu Tea Open on Saturday at the new 9-hole course at Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama.

The event was organised by Kigali Golf Club in partnership with Nyaruguru District-based tea producing firm and it attracted a total of 130 golfers, including a delegation of 53 golfers from Uganda's Entebbe Golf Club.

Doorest who is handicapped 19 was the overall winner of the one-day event returning 65 net.

"I am very surprised because I thought I was not playing well at all, I started well but in the second 9-hole it didn't go well and in the end I thought I had no chance, so I am very honoured and I think the club captain should have a look on my handicap," Doorest said after receiving the title.

In handicap 0-9, veteran golfer David Rwiyamirira won the title after returning 70 net with Benjamin Mukisa scooping the title in handicap 10-18 after returning 69 net while Samu Mburu won the title in the handicap 19-28 with 67 net.

In the seniors' category, Andrew Nkwandi retuned 75 net to win the title while Lietar Carine won the ladies' title after returning 69 net.

Saturday

Overall winner

Peter Doorest 65 net

Handicap 0-9

David Rwiyamirira 70 net

Kennedy Murichu 71 net

John Thairu 73 net

Handicap 10-18

Benjamin Mukisa 69 net

Roger Bayingana 70 net

Marvin Semwanga 71 net

Handicap 19-28

Samu Mburu 67 net

Bhek Mthembu 68 net

Juma Ngali 71 net

Seniors

Andrew Nkwandi 75 net

Jacob Du Preez 75 net

John Museminali 77 net

Ladies

Lietar Carine 69 net

Irene Nakarembe 71 net

Edrae Kagombe 74 net