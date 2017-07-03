Kenya: TSC Halts Posting of Teachers to Kirimon Primary

The Teachers Service Commission will not post teachers to the school in Samburu County where recently teachers were attacked by their pupils.

Last week, the TSC transferred all 13 teachers of Kirimon Primary School to other schools for their safety.

The school was closed indefinitely after male pupils armed with machetes and clubs attacked their female teachers two weeks ago.

SAFETY OF TEACHERS

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia had given the transfer directive to the commission's representative in the county.

Speaking at the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association conference in Mombasa, Ms Macharia regretted the incident, noting that security of teachers is paramount.

On Friday, Samburu County TSC Director Suleiman Odipo and Samburu County Director of Education Zachary Mutwiri said they could not allow teachers to risk their lives in the already volatile area.

"We are not posting any teachers to the school until their security is guaranteed. These teachers are human beings.

"We visited the area this week and even residents say there have been a lot of insecurity incidents in the area," Mr Odipo said.

RESIDENTS HELP

Mr Odipo however denied allegations that the boys attacked their female teachers to protest being punished by them in front of girls.

He added that pupils in the school may be forced to transfer to neighbouring schools if the community does not help in apprehending the culprits.

"Once the local community owns up to the indiscipline cases and assures us that teachers will never be attacked again, then teachers will be deployed to the institution," Mr Mutwiri said.

LEARNING INTERRUPTED

He added: "We are doing this to send a strong message to parents and pupils supporting this kind of ill in our society.

"Education is important to our children and anyone acting like a goon should be seriously punished to stop the spread of these cases."

The fate of the more than 700 pupils at the school now hangs in the balance.