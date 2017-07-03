3 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Seek Redemption in Carre d'As Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

After missing out on the league title to their bitter rivals for the first time in three consecutive seasons, handball league giants Police will be seeking a consolation in winning the Carre d'As title. Last week, Police were stunned by APR in the final league title decider losing 28-37, the latter claiming their first league title in eight years and ending Police's dominance that had seen them win the title for three consecutive seasons.

Following this setback, Police are now gunning for revenge in this year's Carre d'As tournament slated for today at Kimisagara youth ground in Kigali.

The annual tournament attracts the top four teams in the country's top league, namely: APR (champions), Police, Ecole Secondaire Kigoma, and Nyakabanda.

"It was a big disappointment for us, we had targeted the title and losing it on the final day was a huge disappointment; however, we are determined to end the season on a high and we need to win the Carre d'As tourney," said Police handball club coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana.

Police will lock horns with Kigoma at 12:45p.m seeking to win the title for the sixth time after 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, APR will take on Nyakabanda at 10:15a.m seeking to finish the season with four trophies after sweeping the league, Rwanda Cup and Heroes' Day titles.

The final will be played at 3p.m.

Monday

Handball Carre d'As

Nyakanda vs APR 10:15am

Police vs ES Kigoma 12:45pm

Final 3pm

Rwanda

Rwanda, Congo Sign Finance Cooperation Deal

Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville yesterday signed an agreement establishing a framework under which the two countries can… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.