Rwanda: Police Seek Redemption in Carre d'As Tournament

After missing out on the league title to their bitter rivals for the first time in three consecutive seasons, handball league giants Police will be seeking a consolation in winning the Carre d'As title. Last week, Police were stunned by APR in the final league title decider losing 28-37, the latter claiming their first league title in eight years and ending Police's dominance that had seen them win the title for three consecutive seasons.

Following this setback, Police are now gunning for revenge in this year's Carre d'As tournament slated for today at Kimisagara youth ground in Kigali.

The annual tournament attracts the top four teams in the country's top league, namely: APR (champions), Police, Ecole Secondaire Kigoma, and Nyakabanda.

"It was a big disappointment for us, we had targeted the title and losing it on the final day was a huge disappointment; however, we are determined to end the season on a high and we need to win the Carre d'As tourney," said Police handball club coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana.

Police will lock horns with Kigoma at 12:45p.m seeking to win the title for the sixth time after 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, APR will take on Nyakabanda at 10:15a.m seeking to finish the season with four trophies after sweeping the league, Rwanda Cup and Heroes' Day titles.

The final will be played at 3p.m.

Monday

Handball Carre d'As

Nyakanda vs APR 10:15am

Police vs ES Kigoma 12:45pm

Final 3pm