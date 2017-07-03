2 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Draw With Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu

By David Kwalimwa

Fifteen time champions Gor Mahia on Sunday dropped points for the successive match after battling out a two-all draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The match was marred by crowd trouble in the final moments, when a section of home supporters violently reacted to a late equalizer by the league's top scorer Stephen Waruru.

In retaliation, Police lobbed tear gas canisters to the crowd causing a commotion and significant stoppage time.

Rwandese Karim Nizigiyimana scored both goals for Gor, with the second deflecting off an Ulinzi defender.

Waruru also scored twice for the Soldiers.

Gor Mahia meanwhile released a statement blaming Waruru's "provocation" for the crowd trouble. And in what proved a tough day for the top sides in this competition, Tusker lost to Bandari by a solitary goal at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Tusker lost to Bandari by a solitary goal at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

New Tanzanian signing Cosmas Lewis scored the all important goal for Bandari in this triumph against the the competition's defending champions.

Former Tusker coach Paul Nkata's homecoming however turned ugly following a ten-minute brawl in the game's final moments. When the dust settled, the game's goalscorer and his teammate Micheal Luvutsi were handed their matching orders by the match referee.

